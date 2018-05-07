Child dead in hit-and-run accident, police searching for driver

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned police are responding to a hit-and-run accident on I-75 NB that left one child dead.
According to police it happened in the area of I-75 NB and Central Avenue SW. Triple Team Traffic reports all lanes are currently blocked and advises to use Highway 41 as an alternate.
Police said a child died at the scene, another was taken to a nearby hospital where their condition is currently listed as critical.
Authorities are searching for a dark blue sedan with front end damage last seen heading north on I-75, we're told.
A passenger and another child were treated on scene for minor injuries, police said.
