  • Child dead in hit-and-run accident, police searching for driver

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned police are responding to a hit-and-run accident on I-75 NB that left one child dead.

    According to police it happened in the area of I-75 NB and Central Avenue SW. Triple Team Traffic reports all lanes are currently blocked and advises to use Highway 41 as an alternate. 

    Police said a child died at the scene, another was taken to a nearby hospital where their condition is currently listed as critical.

    Authorities are searching for a dark blue sedan with front end damage last seen heading north on I-75, we're told. 

    A passenger and another child were treated on scene for minor injuries, police said.

