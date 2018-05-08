0 Georgia families left with few options after donor lies on sperm bank profile

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The rage started early. Collapsing on the floor in Kindergarten. Not responding to anyone, and screaming in the first grade.

There were signs of bipoloar disorder.

Then he disappeared in the third grade.

As he grew into his teenage years, Wendy Norman’s son took a deeper dive into troubling behavior.

"Then we found on his phone that he was searching how to kill myself and how to kill my perfect step brother,” the Peachtree City mother said.

Wendy Norman is one of several mothers across the United States, Canada and U.K. who have filed claims against Atlanta-based sperm bank, Xytex, amid the discovery their sperm donor’s profile was a lie. WSB-TV

Norman is one of several mothers across the United States, Canada and U.K. who have filed claims against Atlanta-based sperm bank, Xytex, amid the discovery their sperm donor’s profile was a lie.

Instead of being a tall, athletic genius with an IQ of 160 and a Ph.D -- Donor #9623 was an unemployed, convicted felon.

Additionally, arrest records and the donor’s online profiles have pointed towards disabling schizophrenia. Now children, including Norman’s son, are showing symptoms of mental illness.

“For me, I'm scared. How do I help my son? Norman asked. “He's beyond scared.”

