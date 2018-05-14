Man dies trying to save drowning woman, toddler on Mother's Day

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A heroic act ended in tragedy after a man tried to save a woman and her child Sunday evening.
The Glynn County Police Department and emergency crews were called to St. Simons Island near Massengale Park around 6 p.m. after Aleisha Rankin, 34, of Jesup, and her toddler were seen in the water, struggling to make it back to shore. Gregory Grant, 39, jumped in to help them.
The mother and child made it back to shore with the help of several others on scene, but Grant went underwater and did not resurface, officials said.
Two off-duty nurses performed CPR on Rankin, according to The Brunswick News.
Rankin was rushed in critical condition to the hospital, where she later died.
After hours of searching for Grant, family members spotted his body on the beach around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
