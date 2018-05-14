0 Police seek person of interest in brutal beating of 2 women

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Police want to talk with a person of interest as part of their investigation into the beating of two women inside their DeKalb County home.

Clarkston police tell Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus that Friday morning, two women were getting ready for work in their Market Street home when a man knocked on the door asking if they needed any work done around the house.

They declined, and he left.

Police said when one of the women returned home that afternoon, the man was hiding inside and brutally beat her.

Investigators said her roommate happened to come home during the assault and the attacker turned his attention to her. Both women were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Clarkston Police Sgt. Jason Elliott said a stranger-on-stranger crime is rare in Clarkston.

“It’s one of the more personal, horrendous crimes I’ve dealt with,” Sgt. Jason Elliot said. “Who would expect to come home and have someone waiting in their house for them?”

Clarkston police are looking for a person of interest. They say 57-year-old Amos Green frequents the Clarkston area, often asking residents for work.

Now, police want to ask him some questions.

The sergeant says right now, no evidence shows Green is connected to the crime.

