Porch pirate arrested in Brookhaven, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department said they have a man in custody for suspected porch piracy.

Lazlow Miller, from Atlanta, is accused of stealing packages from the area of Kingsley Circle and Sheridan Road.

Officers got a Flock Safety alert near Sheridan Road for a vehicle Miller was known to drive that was linked to earlier porch piracy incident, police said.

Police were able to block in Miller in his vehicle and take him into custody without incident.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found Miller with two packages stolen from a home on Sheridan Court, near the other locations.

There was also another package from an unknown location, police said.

Police also got a warrant for Miller related to a separate porch piracy incident from Dec. 1.

Miller now faces charges for multiple counts of porch piracy, police said.

“This arrest highlights the critical role technology plays in modern policing and the dedication of our officers who act swiftly when seconds matter,” Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley said in a statement. “By leveraging real-time tools like Flock and combining them with proactive patrol work, our officers were able to quickly locate the suspect, recover stolen property, and bring this incident to a safe resolution.”

Brookhaven police said the investigation is still active and additional charges may be coming.

With the holiday season still in full swing, Brookhaven police recommend residents:

Hide Your Drop Spot: Choose a concealed delivery location, behind a planter, side gate, or deck box, and save that preference permanently using services like UPS My Choice, FedEx Delivery Manager, or USPS Delivery Instructions.

Use Lockers for Valuables: Have high-value items delivered to secure Amazon Hub Lockers, UPS Access Points, FedEx Hold at Location, or USPS Hold for Pickup instead of your front porch.

Enable Delivery Notifications: Turn on tracking alerts (USPS Informed Delivery, UPS My Choice, FedEx Delivery Manager) and retrieve packages promptly after delivery.

Install a Porch Parcel Box: Consider a locking package box or “delivery box” on your porch, some include Bluetooth or app controls, for secure deliveries.

Schedule or Reroute Deliveries: Use carrier options to schedule deliveries when you’re home or reroute to your workplace or a local carrier store.

Build a Neighborhood Watch Network: Agree with neighbors to retrieve packages if they sit unattended for over an hour. Consider appointing a “package captain” or using neighborhood apps for communication.

Anyone with information about the Miller case, or other porch piracy incidents, is encouraged to call Brookhaven Pd at 404-637-0600.

