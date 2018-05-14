SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a body was found near a Walmart early Monday morning.
Police are at a very active scene at a Walmart on Old National Highway and Flat Shoals Road in South Fulton. We’re heading to the scene. 📸-@wsbtv video journalist Buzz Daley pic.twitter.com/jPhHGX7f8q— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) May 14, 2018
BREAKING—This is truly disturbing. A Channel 2 photographer first on the scene saw a person’s body attached to a tree at a South Fulton Walmart parking lot. The medical examiner’s office is here. pic.twitter.com/zRuU8RSlJs— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) May 14, 2018
There is heavy police presence at the Walmart on Old National Highway at Flat Shoals Road.
Channel 2 Action News saw South Fulton police patrol cars near a wooded area.
