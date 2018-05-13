Thieves steal $20,000 worth of local beekeeper's hive

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. - A local beekeeper is out thousands of dollars and now police are hoping to find the thieves who took his hives.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen spoke to the beekeeper who says thieves took $20,000 worth of hives.
Why the beekeeper tells us he's so upset and it's not about the money, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
This is Don Kuchenmeister. Thieves stole $20,000 worth of his hives. At 11, why this has him so upset (it’s not about the money) #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/UHenr0K4oG— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) May 13, 2018
