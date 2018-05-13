1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are investigating a deadly officer-involved in shooting in Forest Park.
Channel 2 Action News has learned a male suspect is dead.
This is the 13th officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 16 days.
Channel 2 Action News has a news crew headed to the scene to speak to investigators. We'll have updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 6 p.m.
CCPD working an officer-involved shooting at the El Dixie Plaza on Old Dixie Hwy in Forest Park pic.twitter.com/RwbEZyPQFJ— Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) May 13, 2018
