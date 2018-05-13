  • 1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Clayton County

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are investigating a deadly officer-involved in shooting in Forest Park. 

    Channel 2 Action News has learned a male suspect is dead.

    This is the 13th officer-involved shooting in Georgia in 16 days.

    Channel 2 Action News has a news crew headed to the scene to speak to investigators. We'll have updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 6 p.m.

