Family holds vigil for Johns Creek woman who was shot, killed by police

    JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - The family of a Johns Creek woman shot and killed by police wants answers about what led up to the shooting and why their sister had to die.  

    Police say they got a 911 call early Saturday about a mentally ill woman with a knife who had left her home near Northview High school.  

    Investigators said they found Shukri Said, 36, near the school and after trying to shock her with a Taser and deploying rubber bullets to stop her, two officers opened fire on her.  

    She later died at the hospital.  Her family held a vigil on Saturday night. 

