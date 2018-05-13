Family holds vigil for Johns Creek woman who was shot, killed by police

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - The family of a Johns Creek woman shot and killed by police wants answers about what led up to the shooting and why their sister had to die.
Police say they got a 911 call early Saturday about a mentally ill woman with a knife who had left her home near Northview High school.
Investigators said they found Shukri Said, 36, near the school and after trying to shock her with a Taser and deploying rubber bullets to stop her, two officers opened fire on her.
She later died at the hospital. Her family held a vigil on Saturday night.
How they are remembering her and how they are working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}