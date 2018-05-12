1 person dead, several officers sick responding to hazmat situation in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Emergency crews have evacuated part of a hotel on Memorial Drive due to some type of hazardous material, police say.
DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers were called out the United Inn Hotel along Memorial Drive in Decatur shortly before 5 p.m. fro investigate a body found inside a room.
When the officers arrived, they said the smelled a chemical-like odor that began to make the officers feel sick.
Authorities said 2 or 3 officers were sent to a local hospital to be checked out.
Investigators said cause of the odor is unknown at this point.
