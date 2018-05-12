  • 1 person dead, several officers sick responding to hazmat situation in DeKalb County

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Emergency crews have evacuated part of a hotel on Memorial Drive due to some type of hazardous material, police say. 

    DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers were called out the United Inn Hotel along Memorial Drive in Decatur shortly before 5 p.m. fro investigate a body found inside a room. 

    When the officers arrived, they said the smelled a chemical-like odor that began to make the officers feel sick. 

    Authorities said 2 or 3 officers were sent to a local hospital to be checked out. 

    Investigators said cause of the odor is unknown at this point. 

