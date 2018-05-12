Police open fire on man who rammed police cars trying to get away from officers

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police officers opened fire on a man they said was trying to speed away from officers Friday night.
Officers said they went to the Courtyard by Marriot hotel along Peachtree Dunwoody Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday night as part of an ongoing investigation.
We'll have the latest on this developing story, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM starting at 6 a.m.
Police said one of the responding officers attempted to box-in the suspect who was still inside his car, when the man then hit the gas and rammed the police cruiser.
"A second officer pulled up in support, rammed that officer's vehicle and drove at the other vehicle. The officer opened fire striking the suspect in the hand," Sandy Springs police Sgt. Sam Worsham said.
TRENDING STORIES:
Worsham said police are still in the early stage of the investigation. They said the suspect, a male in his 20s, was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation. None of the officers involved were hurt in this incident.
GBI agents are en route. https://t.co/lF0sFOc5q3— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) May 12, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}