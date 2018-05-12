  • Saturday voting happens this weekend in metro Atlanta

    By: Brian O'Shea, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - With Election Day now less than two weeks off, metro Atlanta counties will offer Saturday voting this weekend, marking the last weekend voting for the May 22 primary.

    Most metro counties will have at least one early voting location open on Saturday, and one county, Clayton, has options to vote on Sunday.

    After this weekend, there are five more days for in-person early voting, beginning Monday, May 14. The last day of early voting is Friday, May 18. Use the links below to find early voting locations and times in your county. You can also visit the Georgia Elections office My Voter Page.

    Georgia will choose party nominees for governor on May 22, along with other contested primary elections for Georgia Legislature, Congress, more statewide offices, and city and county officials.

    Early voting information for metro Atlanta counties:

    Cherokee County

    Clayton County

    Cobb County

    DeKalb County

    Gwinnett County 

    New in Gwinnett: Ballots now available in Spanish

    Henry County

    North Fulton

    Atlanta and South Fulton

    Forsyth County

    Find info for another Georgia county

