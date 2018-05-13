0 FBI identifies substance that sicked officers at DeKalb County motel

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three police officers are out of the hospital after a combination of household cleaners in a DeKalb County motel room made them sick.

DeKalb County police said Sunday that the officers were released from the hospital overnight.

Officers originally responded to the United Inn and Suites on Memorial Drive in Decatur Saturday at about 4:15 p.m. in reference to a person dead.

We’re learning about the person who was dead inside the motel room, for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

NEW: DeKalb County Police say the 3 officers sent to the hospital during a death investigation at a Memorial Drive motel were released this morning. Details on the deceased at NOON. pic.twitter.com/wSNbTF9AU9 — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) May 13, 2018

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers went into a room on the third floor, they were overwhelmed by a chemical smell that made them nauseous and lightheaded.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Hazmat Unit responded and evacuated the third floor of the motel as a precaution.

DeKalb County's Homeland Unit also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

DeKalb police said they asked the FBI to help identify the chemical substance in the room.

“Other than a combination of household cleaning solutions, no other harmful substances have been identified at this time,” police said in a statement.

The motel is back to normal operations and an autopsy on the 48-year-old male is pending at the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's office.

The identity of the man has not been released.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.