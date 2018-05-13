  • Clarkston police ID person of interest in violent home invasion

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Clarkston police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a violent home invasion.

    According to police, officers responded to a call of a home invasion in the 3900 block of Market Street on Friday. 

    When officers arrived, they said they found two women suffering from significant blunt force trauma injuries.

    The women said a man broke into their home and assaulted them.

    Clarkston police said they have identified Amos Green, 57, as a person of interest in the case.

    “We are requesting everybody keep an eye out for Amos Green, and if observed, please call 911 immediately,” the police department said in a statement. 

    Amos should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, they said.

