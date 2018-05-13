Clarkston police ID person of interest in violent home invasion

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Clarkston police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a violent home invasion.
According to police, officers responded to a call of a home invasion in the 3900 block of Market Street on Friday.
When officers arrived, they said they found two women suffering from significant blunt force trauma injuries.
The women said a man broke into their home and assaulted them.
TRENDING STORIES:
Clarkston police said they have identified Amos Green, 57, as a person of interest in the case.
“We are requesting everybody keep an eye out for Amos Green, and if observed, please call 911 immediately,” the police department said in a statement.
Amos should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, they said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}