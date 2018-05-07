0 GBI investigating another officer-involved shooting

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating its 11th officer-involved shooting in as many days.

One of the latest shootings happened Sunday morning in East Point.

Investigators said a College Park police officer stopped 32-year-old Terence Leslie in an Exxon gas station lot off Camp Creek Parkway for a field sobriety test.

Some sort of altercation began before the unidentified officer used a stun gun on Leslie. That’s when, investigators said, Leslie broke the officer's arm.

The officer then opened fire.

“Like, four, four or five, and they were consecutive,” said Stacey Fitzgerald, a witness.

Fitzgerald, an assistant manager at a nearby fast-food restaurant, said she and her fiance were returning from the movies and were in the McDonald’s drive-thru next door when the shooting happened.

They’d seen the officer and Leslie fighting 10 minutes earlier.

“I was trying to figure out what the hell,” Fitzgerald told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr. “I want to know what transpired at that gas station.”

Fitzgerald started recording the scene after she heard the gunfire.

Leslie was driving slowly down a service road and crashed into a pole less than a quarter-mile from the shooting.

“When he got down here, he crashed into the Texaco,” Fletcher said.

The officer is recovering, and the GBI will forward its investigation to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office upon completion.

According to GBI records, 60 percent of this year’s more than 30 officer-involved shootings have been deadly.

