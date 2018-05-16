  • Teen's wardrobe malfunction at school dance ends up on photographer's website

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County mother wants answers and action after an inappropriate picture of her teenaged daughter ended up on a professional photographer's website.

    The family filed a lawsuit Wednesday.

    It all stems from a picture taken at a school dance.

    The 15-year-old girl told Channel 2 Action News she is devastated about what happened. 

    "People sometimes pick on me every now and then like about my body type,” the girl said.

    We’re protecting this teen’s identity because of what she’s been through after an incident at a high school dance.

    "I tapped on the link and I saw like THE picture," the teen said.

    We’re talking to the student and her mother about the incident, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen's wardrobe malfunction at school dance ends up on photographer's website

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia school lockdown drills triple after Florida school shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman breaks down before pleading guilty to stabbing teen cousin to death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Drivers: Get your Peach Pass now before the largest state project opens

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father details moments he says man tried to kidnap daughter at knifepoint