Teen's wardrobe malfunction at school dance ends up on photographer's website

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County mother wants answers and action after an inappropriate picture of her teenaged daughter ended up on a professional photographer's website.
The family filed a lawsuit Wednesday.
It all stems from a picture taken at a school dance.
The 15-year-old girl told Channel 2 Action News she is devastated about what happened.
"People sometimes pick on me every now and then like about my body type,” the girl said.
We’re protecting this teen’s identity because of what she’s been through after an incident at a high school dance.
"I tapped on the link and I saw like THE picture," the teen said.
