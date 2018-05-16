0 TIMELINE: Rapper T.I.'s arrests, legal trouble throughout the years

Rapper, actor and activist Clifford “T.I.” Harris was arrested near his Henry County home Wednesday morning. He was returning to the gated community where he lives around 4 a.m., police tell Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

This arrest comes just four months after Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms announced T.I. would be a part of her transition team.

Harris, 37, is no stranger to legal trouble in Atlanta, the city he calls home.

1998: He was arrested and convicted in Georgia for distribution of cocaine, manufacturing and distributing a controlled substance and giving authorities a false name. He was sentenced to three years in prison and was released after serving one year.

2001: He was arrested for gun possession.

2002: Instance where he was carrying a 10mm pistol and a 2004 bust during which authorities found a silencer-enhanced weapon, loads of ammunition.

2004: He was busted on a parole violation, just as his career was taking off because of his hit "Rubber Band Man."

October 2007: T.I. was arrested for attempting to illegally purchase firearms just hours before he was scheduled to perform at the BET Hip Hop Awards.He was arrested in Midtown Atlanta, where the award show was filmed. He was nominated for nine awards and scheduled to perform that night. He served 366 days in prison.

Authorities said he gave his bodyguard $12,000 to buy and deliver three machine guns and two silencers to him, according to CNN. He was not allowed to own them because he is a convicted felon.

March 2009: T.I. sentenced to a year and a day in prison in plea deal in relation to the weapons charges.

September 2010: He was arrested in Los Angeles on drug charges after authorities said he was found with four ecstasy pills.

October 2010: He was sentenced in October 2010 to 11 months in prison for the parole violation in September.When he was released from that sentence, he was required to perform 1,000 hours of community service.

