0 Rapper T.I. arrested in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned world-famous rapper T.I. was arrested early Wednesday morning in Henry County.

Henry County police told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that T.I. was arrested around 4 a.m.

According to police, T.I. -- whose legal name is Clifford Harris Jr. -- was returning to the gated community where he lives in Eagles Landing around 4 a.m.

Police said he didn’t have his key and the guard wouldn’t let him in.

“Don’t you know who I am?” T.I. asked the guard, according to police.

At some point during the argument, T.I. called a friend and the two of them argued with the guard, officials said.

The Henry County Police Department was called to the scene and T.I. and his friend were arrested.

According to police, T.I.’s friend had a warrant out for his arrest. T.I. was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

He’s since bonded out.

The rapper's attorney released a statement to Channel 2 Action News:

"Tip was wrongfully arrested early this morning when he attempted to gain entrance into his gated community - where his wife “Tiny” and his family reside. The guard was sound asleep when Tip arrived at the guardhouse. It took Tip some time to wake up the sleeping guard. Tip clearly identified himself and sought entry. The guard refused entry. Tip was in contact with “Tiny” by phone and “Tiny” confirmed that Tip should be let in immediately. The guard continued to refuse entry without justification. Words were exchanged and apparently the guard and/or a supervisor called the police. When the police arrived, they were not interested in hearing Tip’s side of the story and wrongfully chose to end the situation by arresting Tip."

Ch2 was the 1st to confirm the breaking news about TI - Clifford Harris - arrested this morning. I just got my hands on the mugshot. Police charged him w/disorderly conduct & public drunkenness after an argument w/gate guard at his country club residence pic.twitter.com/hDIxrd0KcX — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) May 16, 2018

