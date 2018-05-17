0 'You work for me': Channel 2 obtains 911 call that led to T.I.'s arrest

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained the 911 call that led to rapper T.I.'s arrest Wednesday morning.

In the 10-minute phone call, a security guard notifies a dispatcher of a resident that he claims was threatening him.

"I’ve been threatened by a resident, and he’s here now knocking on the door, threatening me," the guard said.

T.I. -- whose legal name is Clifford Harris Jr. -- can be heard in the background repeatedly asking the guard for his name.

"I own property over here. You work for me," T.I. said.

According to police, the rapper was returning to a gated community where he lives in Eagles Landing around 4 a.m. Police said he didn’t have his key and the guard wouldn’t let him in.

“He showed up trying to get in, and I don’t know who he is, and he started cursing at me,” the guard told the 911 dispatcher.

“What you’re doing, man, is making it worse. All that you’re doing is making it worse. You could’ve just said, 'My bad' and we could’ve been on about our night. What you’re doing right now, man, you making it worse,” T.I. said.

At some point during the argument, T.I. called a friend and the two of them argued with the guard, officials said.

The Henry County Police Department was called to the scene and T.I. and his friend were arrested.

According to police, T.I.’s friend had a warrant out for his arrest. T.I. was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He’s since bonded out.

