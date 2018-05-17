  • Child found with loaded gun in tote bag at local preschool, police say

    By: Carl Willis

    MARIETTA, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a child brought a gun to Cobb County preschool Wednesday morning.

    Channel 2’s Carl Willis obtained a letter from the Center for Early Education at the First Baptist Church of Marietta that said a teacher found the gun in the student’s tote bag. 

    “The tote bag and contents were removed from the preschool and taken to an area away from children,” The letter said. 

    Investigators told Willis the gun was loaded. 

