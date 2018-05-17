Delays on I-75 after truck carrying cows tips over

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Lanes are blocked on Interstate 75 southbound at Wade Green Road after a tractor-trailer carrying cows overturned.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum said traffic was backed up for at least three miles in the area.
Triple Team Traffic first reported the incident causing delays around 5 a.m.
COWS! Cobb Co.: Cattle trailer tipped over...I-75/sb at Wade Green (exit 273), lanes blocked. Traffic diverted here at Hwy 92 (exit 277). Use 92 to I-575 OR Hwy. 41 instead! #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/VgnTPR2XaO— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) May 17, 2018
COWS are roaming the interstate with this one! Please avoid the area, use Hwy 41/Cobb Pkwy. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/JoNweBdlSZ— AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) May 17, 2018
Channel 2's Darryn Moore was at the scene as crews worked to remove dead cows from the road.
Crews said they were not sure when the lanes will reopen.
How the crash happened is still under investigation.
