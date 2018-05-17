  • Delays on I-75 after truck carrying cows tips over

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Lanes are blocked on Interstate 75 southbound at Wade Green Road after a tractor-trailer carrying cows overturned. 

    Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum said traffic was backed up for at least three miles in the area.

    Triple Team Traffic first reported the incident causing delays around 5 a.m.

    Channel 2's Darryn Moore was at the scene as crews worked to remove dead cows from the road.

    Crews said they were not sure when the lanes will reopen. 

    How the crash happened is still under investigation. 

