Police investigating deadly shooting in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Bartow County are investigating a deadly shooting.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the shooting happened in the area of Cassville Road just before 4 p.m.
Officials said one person was found dead and another was taken to a hospital.
Witnesses told us the area where the shooting happened is still a very active scene.
We have a reporter and photographed headed to the scene to learn more information about what happened. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE updates.
