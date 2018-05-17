  • Student details frightening account of coming face-to-face with carjacker's gun

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - A local college student is talking about what has become a string of carjackings across midtown Atlanta. 

    The Georgia Tech student told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson that she was riding her bike near the Ansley Golf Club, when she said she saw a man flailing his arms around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

    She said she heard the man say, “Don’t shoot,” so she hid behind a car and called 911.

    This incident was just the first of at least six carjackings across midtown that have happened over the last week. Investigators are urging neighbors throughout midtown to stay vigilant between the hours of 5-7 a.m., when most of these crimes have been committed. 

