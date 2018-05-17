0 Robbery crew targeting Midtown, Buckhead during morning hours, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating six robberies in the Midtown Atlanta and Buckhead areas.

Investigators said they happened between 5 to 7 a.m. each time.

Channel 2's Matt Johnson talked to Atlanta police about carjackings, which there were four of on Monday alone, police said.

“I got out of my car to two men with a gun in my face telling me to get on the ground, and they took my car,” the victim said. “I live in a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood where you expect nothing like this to happen.”

Channel 2 Action News obtained surveillance video from police of one of the carjackings, in which the victim was followed home.

The video shows a silver Infiniti sedan following the victim home from the Ansley Mall area.

The robbers in the sedan then carjacked the man at gunpoint, police said.

Police said a man in a silver car robbed a woman in front of her apartment just 10 minutes prior to that, and only two miles away, on busy Piedmont Avenue.

“These types of crimes are simply unacceptable in the city of Atlanta,” Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Jeffrey Glazier said.

Altogether, police said there have been four carjackings in the area since Monday morning. There have been six similar robberies across midtown Atlanta, they said.

"I can't emphasize enough to be aware of your surroundings," the man who was followed home said.

