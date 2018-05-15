4th grade teacher killed in Paulding County crash

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a deadly crash in Paulding County Tuesday morning.
Officials told Channel 2 the incident happened on Dallas Acworth Highway near Homestead Drive.
A 4th grade teacher identified as Emily Howell was killed in the crash. The Paulding County School District confirmed the teacher worked at Russom Elementary School.
The district described Howell as a dynamic teacher who was loved by her colleagues and the students she taught.
Howell was hired at the school in 2015, but the Paulding County School District said her passion for investing in others did not stop with her occupation. She volunteered for numerous clubs and out-of-class activities.
Paulding County School District released the following statement regarding Howell's death:
"Ms. Emily Howell was a dynamic young fourth grade teacher who was loved by her colleagues and the students she taught. Her tragic passing has had a profound effect on the entire Russom Elementary School family. The district’s CARE/Crisis Response Team and school counselors have met with staff at Russom and will be talking to students and parents to help them cope with the unexpected loss. They are also contacting the parents of Ms. Howell’s students. The district is prepared to provide the support that will be necessary to help the school through this difficult time, including providing accommodations and resources for Ms. Howell’s students for the remainder of the school year.
Ms. Howell was hired at Russom Elementary in 2015. She was a very dedicated teacher, and her students always came first. She was a hard worker who volunteered for numerous clubs and out-of-class activities, and she was an excellent communicator with parents. She will be dearly missed. We ask that you keep Ms. Howell’s family in your thoughts and prayers at this time."
We're still working to learn the cause of the crash. Stay with Channel 2 for the latest updates on this developing story.
