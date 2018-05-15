  • Fire at high-rise forces people who live there to evacuate

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    MIDTOWN - A two-alarm fire in a high-rise forced people onto the streets.

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach is LIVE as fire crews work to contain the damage, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    The fire happened around 3 a.m. at Plaza Midtown at 950 West Peachtree Street in northwest Atlanta.

    The complex is a pair of 19-story towers.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire at high-rise forces people who live there to evacuate

  • Headline Goes Here

    Head of GBI says string of officer-involved shootings affecting agents

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family loses everything in house fire on Mother's Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gwinnett County pools: When and where you can swim this summer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-Mayor Kasim Reed withheld subpoena aimed at airport in Atlanta bribery probe