Fire at high-rise forces people who live there to evacuate

MIDTOWN - A two-alarm fire in a high-rise forced people onto the streets.
The fire happened around 3 a.m. at Plaza Midtown at 950 West Peachtree Street in northwest Atlanta.
The complex is a pair of 19-story towers.
20 story highrise in Midtown evacuated for 2-alarm fire. Waiting for information from Atlanta Fire pic.twitter.com/nwNcBGflov— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) May 15, 2018
One man in wheelchair rescued by firefighters from 17th floor of burning highrise. Came to his door, knew he was there and took him down the elevator pic.twitter.com/XCKAIoD9Z6— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) May 15, 2018
