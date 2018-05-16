HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Nineteen students are being evaluated at an area hospital after a head-on collision involving their school bus and another car in Hall County.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
A Mount Vernon Elementary school bus was involved in a crash with a car that had three people inside Wednesday morning, Hall County Schools Public Information Officer Gordon Higgins said.
Hall County Schools tells Channel 2 Action News 19 students on the bus and the driver were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for evaluation as a precaution.
Two people from the second vehicle, a passenger car, have been taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries, Hall County Fire officials said.
The crash happened at Thompson Bridge and Stowers Road near the county line.
