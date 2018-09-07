BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Greenbriar Mall due to shooting threats, ‘device'

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are at Greenbriar Mall responding to a phoned-in threat “regarding the possibility of a shooting.”
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is at the mall where police asked reporters to get back because they have a "device" on the scene. They earlier said they hadn't found anything.
MINUTE-By-MINUTE:
1:24 p.m.
Atlanta Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.
APD ALERT: Atlanta Police Department is working an active incident at Greenbriar Mall at this time. We ask for citizens to please avoid the area until further notice.— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) September 7, 2018
1:11 p.m.
Greenbriar Mall security just kicked us off the property, where APD is conducting an investigation involving a device. They say there have been several phoned-in threats. pic.twitter.com/obqAhAYy7B— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) September 7, 2018
1:00 p.m.
Klaus saw police stringing crime scene tape around 1 p.m.
Police just tied crime scene tape around their scene. pic.twitter.com/t67DlWjYys— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) September 7, 2018
Atlanta Police says the man continues to call a crisis hotline and make threats.
We just got to the Greenbriar Mall parking lot. This APD officer asked us to move back a bit because they have a “device” on scene. A man has been calling making threats, investigators say. pic.twitter.com/tXA8iJRmXd— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) September 7, 2018
We’re on our way to Greenbriar Mall, where Atlanta Police say there was a phoned-in threat about a shooting. They say a man continues to call a crisis hotline, making threats. pic.twitter.com/y1mPBW1smj— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) September 7, 2018
We're working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News.
