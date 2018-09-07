  • BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Greenbriar Mall due to shooting threats, ‘device'

    By: Rikki Klaus

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are at Greenbriar Mall responding to a phoned-in threat “regarding the possibility of a shooting.”

    Channel 2's Rikki Klaus is at the mall where police asked reporters to get back because they have a "device" on the scene. They earlier said they hadn't found anything.

    MINUTE-By-MINUTE: 

    1:24 p.m.

    Atlanta Police are asking everyone to avoid the area. 

    1:11 p.m.

    1:00 p.m.

    Klaus saw police stringing crime scene tape around 1 p.m. 

    Atlanta Police says the man continues to call a crisis hotline and make threats.

