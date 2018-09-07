Georgia Power customers: Your bill should be LOWER this month!

ATLANTA - Georgia Power customers should expect the final $25 bill credit this month.
It’s the last of three credits totaling $75 ordered by the state Public Service Commission last December, as part of a condition to continue construction at Plant Vogtle.
The first two credits were issued in April and July.
Meanwhile, the Georgia Power reported the placement of a third steam generator weighing 1.4 million pounds
The steam generators act as heat exchangers to convert water into steam using heat produced in the nuclear reactor core.
A fourth generator is expected to be installed in coming months.
This article was written by Anastaciah Ondieki, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
