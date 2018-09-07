  • Georgia Power customers: Your bill should be LOWER this month!

    By: Anastaciah Ondieki, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - Georgia Power customers should expect the final $25 bill credit this month.

    It’s the last of three credits totaling $75 ordered by the state Public Service Commission last December, as part of a condition to continue construction at Plant Vogtle.

    The first two credits were issued in April and July.

    Meanwhile, the Georgia Power reported the placement of a third steam generator weighing 1.4 million pounds

    The steam generators act as heat exchangers to convert water into steam using heat produced in the nuclear reactor core.

    A fourth generator is expected to be installed in coming months.

