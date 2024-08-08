Judge issues judicial emergency order after software conversion causes chaos in court system

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Superior Court System in Cobb County is in chaos right now after a software conversion in the Clerk’s office caused an array of serious problems.

It is so bad that on Wednesday, a judge made the rare decision to issue a judicial emergency order.

Police, lawyers, defendants and so many more are impacted.

This all centers around the court’s electronic case management system, which impacts almost every court function.

“It’s just absolute chaos,” said Chuck Boring, an attorney and former prosecutor in Cobb County.

He says Chief Judge Gregory Poole’s decision to declare a judicial emergency for the Superior Court of Cobb County was necessary.

The judge’s order says when the Court Clerk, Connie Taylor’s office, made a software conversion in late June, it created an exhaustive list of problems.

“It’s really destroyed the entire filing process and process of the public to be able to view filings in the system,” said Boring.

“Inaccurate notices and scheduling going on,” said the court administrator.

Wednesday’s emergency declaration gives a 30-day relief period for things like filing deadlines.

“Law enforcement in Cobb County is having trouble being able to verify protective orders so you have very serious cases with victims with domestic violence,” said Boring.

Channel 2′s Christian Jennings went into the Clerk’s office, to see if Taylor would talk to us about the problems plaguing the system. Taylor did not come out to speak with Jennings and hasn’t responded to her email asking for comment.

This isn’t the first time the Cobb County Clerk’s office has made headlines.

In November of 2022, the GBI was asked to investigate criminal allegations made against Connie Taylor regarding the deleting of public files tied to passport fees.

The GBI turned those findings over to the Attorney General’s office in April of this year.

The AG’s office confirmed with Jennings that the case remains an open investigation.

“The Clerk’s office is so important to make the entire system run and if the public loses confidence in that office it loses confidence in the entire system,” Chuck Boring said.

The court administrator wanted to stress to the community, the courthouse remains open for business.

The order also says the software switch was done without consulting with any judicial stakeholders first.

