Cobb Court software conversion causes judicial emergency, impacting cases and deadlines

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Superior Court of Cobb County is currently experiencing a judicial emergency due to severe issues stemming from a recent software conversion in the Clerk’s Office, according to the Chief Judge.

The situation is affecting everyone who conducts business at the courthouse, including lawyers, judges, police, and defendants.

Judge Gregory Poole stated that the problems range from notices not being sent or being sent with inaccurate information regarding court hearings’ times and locations.

He described these issues as the “tip of the iceberg.”

Court Administrator Christopher Hansard confirmed that under state law, the judicial emergency could suspend deadlines and grant relief for a 30-day period to those affected.

“People have experienced a number of different things. Our staff, our judges have experienced not being able to find the information they need on the cases they’re supposed to be working on. Either the information is incomplete, it’s inaccurate, it’s inaccessible,” Hansard said.

Channel 2′s Christian Jennings visited the courthouse to speak with Clerk Connie Taylor about the ongoing software issues and the steps being taken to resolve them.

However, Taylor did not come out to talk.

The Attorney General’s Office has confirmed an open investigation into the Superior Court Clerk’s Office.

