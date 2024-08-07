18-year-old shot to death at gas station had just passed Army entrance exam that morning, mom says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The grieving mother of a recent high school graduate said her daughter was preparing to enlist in the Army before she was shot to death at a gas station.

Aniyah Harris, 18, was a proud 2024 graduate of Bannker High School in Fulton County. Harris and her best friend were riding with another friend when they stopped at a Shell gas station on Old National Highway and Jonesboro Road on July 30.

The driver, who police have not identified, got out of the car and that’s when investigators said he was targeted by two gunmen. A shootout erupted and Harris was killed.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke to Harris’ mother, Amidah Hood, who said she can’t believe it’s been a week since her daughter was killed.

Harris and her friend had just taken the Army’s entrance exam and passed on the morning she was killed.

