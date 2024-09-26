Hurricane Helene: Hardware supplies flying off the shelves as Georgians stock up

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — All across the state people are getting ready for Hurricane Helene.

People are buying supplies in anticipation of the damage the storm is likely to cause.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michelle Newell spoke with an assistant manager at a hardware store where supplies are disappearing as fast they are being put on the shelves.

“We’ve sold out of so many things. As you can see, there’s not a whole lot left,” Jenny Collier said.

