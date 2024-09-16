House fire in Hall County displaces family, six kittens, cause of fire unknown

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Fire Department said they responded to a house fire on Saturday.

Fire officials say they responded to the 3500 block of Harmony Church Road in Gainesville regarding a working residential fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived on scene, fire officials found the fire spreading across the structure. Crews attacked the flames from the interior of the home and extinguished the bulk of the fire.

No one was found to be hurt due to the fire; however, The American Red Cross was called to assist two adults and two children.

TRENDING STORIES:

Six kittens were rescued from the residence and treated on scene.

Fire officials say currently, the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man killed wife in front of courthouse after leaving hearing before shooting himself

©2024 Cox Media Group