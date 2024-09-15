DeKalb County woman says she is on the hook for thousands after car repairs, she never agreed to

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman says she took her car in for an oil change and wound up with a hefty bill.

Lenora Kareem told Channel 2 Action News she’s been going to the Tires Plus on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain for decades. As a long-time customer, she has a Tires Plus credit card.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When she went in for an oil change last month and the tech told her she needed work, including repairing an issue with her front tire, that would cost thousands she told him no.

“I said, I can’t afford that. That’s way too much for an oil change or whatever you need to replace,” Kareem said.

When she arrived days later to pick up her Jeep she was told she owed more than $2500.

“I walk in for an oil change, that’s August the 14th. By August 15, the bill went from $79 to $2500,” Kareem said.

The explanation Tires Plus gave to Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m., right after the Emmys.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gwinnett County man arrested, charged with arson after hours-long standoff with police Jonathan Lee, 33, is charged with arson in the 1st degree, Criminal Damage to Property in the 1st degree, and obstruction.

©2024 Cox Media Group