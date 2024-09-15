AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in Week 4 poll

ATLANTA — As we enter the fourth week of college football, is there a debate over who should be No. 1?

No. 1 Georgia looked shaky and barely escaped Lexington with a 13-12 win over Kentucky. No. 2 Texas lost quarterback Quinn Ewers early but Arch Manning stepped in for the Longhorns, who dominated with a 56-7 win.

The official poll will be released Sunday afternoon but media members can release their top 25 ballot ahead of the poll.

The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Ohio State

4. Ole Miss

5. Alabama

6. Missouri

7. Miami (FL)

8. Tennessee

9. Penn State

10. USC

11. Utah

12. Oregon

13. Oklahoma State

14. Kansas State

15. LSU

16. Michigan

17. Oklahoma

18. Notre Dame

19. Iowa State

20. Louisville

21. Clemson

22. Illinois

23. Syracuse

24. Texas A&M

25. Nebraska

