AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in Week 4 poll

ATLANTA — As we enter the fourth week of college football, is there a debate over who should be No. 1?
No. 1 Georgia looked shaky and barely escaped Lexington with a 13-12 win over Kentucky. No. 2 Texas lost quarterback Quinn Ewers early but Arch Manning stepped in for the Longhorns, who dominated with a 56-7 win.
The official poll will be released Sunday afternoon but media members can release their top 25 ballot ahead of the poll.
The AP poll media panel comprises 62 members this year, including Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein. Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Ohio State
4. Ole Miss
5. Alabama
6. Missouri
7. Miami (FL)
8. Tennessee
9. Penn State
10. USC
11. Utah
12. Oregon
13. Oklahoma State
14. Kansas State
15. LSU
16. Michigan
17. Oklahoma
18. Notre Dame
19. Iowa State
20. Louisville
21. Clemson
22. Illinois
23. Syracuse
24. Texas A&M
25. Nebraska
