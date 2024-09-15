16-year-old arrested for string of burglaries in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police arrested a teen who they say is responsible for several burglaries in the county.

Over the weekend, DKPD was in the area of 2701 Bouldercrest Road, searching for a burglary suspect who was wanted for multiple business burglaries throughout the South Precinct.

While in the area, the officers were flagged down by a passerby who stated a young man was flashing a handgun around.

The 16-year-old suspect was located and positively identified as the burglary suspect the officers were looking for, then arrested.

