16-year-old arrested for string of burglaries in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police arrested a teen who they say is responsible for several burglaries in the county.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Over the weekend, DKPD was in the area of 2701 Bouldercrest Road, searching for a burglary suspect who was wanted for multiple business burglaries throughout the South Precinct.
While in the area, the officers were flagged down by a passerby who stated a young man was flashing a handgun around.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man killed wife in front of courthouse after leaving hearing before shooting himself
- Apalachee school shooting: Colin Gray’s attorney withdraws from case
- Atlanta-based Home Depot paying out nearly $2M for overcharging customers
The 16-year-old suspect was located and positively identified as the burglary suspect the officers were looking for, then arrested.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group