Apalachee school shooting: Colin Gray’s attorney withdraws from case

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The attorney for the father of suspected Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray has filed a motion to withdraw from the case.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco obtained a copy of Arnold Ragas’ motion to remove himself as Colin Gray’s attorney.

Colin Gray is charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children. If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum sentence of 180 years.

Ragas is Deputy Director of the Georgia Public Defender Council and was appointed to represent Colin Gray.

The motion to withdraw is part of the judicial process when a defendant obtains private attorneys.

In the court document, Ragas said Gray’s private attorney filed a motion to take over the case on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Court records now list Jimmy Berry and Brian Hobbs representing the older Gray.

Alfonso Kraft Jr. is listed as the teenager’s attorney, according to the Barrow County Clerk’s Office.

This comes after Colin Gray filed a motion asking to be separated “from all other inmates in order to ensure his personal safety.”

Colin Gray was arrested after his son, Coly Gray, was accused of shooting and killing four people inside Apalachee High School and wounding nine others.

The younger Gray is charged with four counts of felony murder.

