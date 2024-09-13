Apalachee school shooting: Principal shares heartfelt message to students, ‘You are loved’

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Students haven’t been back to Apalachee High School since last Wednesday’s shooting. Now, Principal Jessica Rehberg is sharing a message with her students.
The video message was posted on Wednesday, exactly one week after four people were killed and nine others were wounded.
“I know we all have so many feelings that we are trying to process, including ‘how do we carry on?’” Rehberg said.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The video marks the first time the principal has publicly addressed the student body since the tragic incident.
“You are the most important part of Chee Nation. You make us who we are. You are loved. You are needed,” she said.
RELATED STORIES:
- Apalachee school shooting: Victim’s wife says ‘his students saved his life’
- Family identifies teenage girl as Apalachee shooting victim airlifted to hospital
- Apalachee school shooting: 15-year-old girl shot in the shoulder identified as victim
- Colt Gray: What we know about 14-year-old Apalachee High School shooting suspect
She goes on to say that plans for returning to school are still being discussed.
“I know some of you are not ready,” Rehberg said.
Apalachee student Colt Gray, 14, has been charged with four counts of felony murder for the deaths of two teachers and two students killed in the attack.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group