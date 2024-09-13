Apalachee school shooting: Principal shares heartfelt message to students, ‘You are loved’

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Students haven’t been back to Apalachee High School since last Wednesday’s shooting. Now, Principal Jessica Rehberg is sharing a message with her students.

The video message was posted on Wednesday, exactly one week after four people were killed and nine others were wounded.

“I know we all have so many feelings that we are trying to process, including ‘how do we carry on?’” Rehberg said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The video marks the first time the principal has publicly addressed the student body since the tragic incident.

“You are the most important part of Chee Nation. You make us who we are. You are loved. You are needed,” she said.

RELATED STORIES:

She goes on to say that plans for returning to school are still being discussed.

“I know some of you are not ready,” Rehberg said.

Apalachee student Colt Gray, 14, has been charged with four counts of felony murder for the deaths of two teachers and two students killed in the attack.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mother says accused school shooter ‘is not a monster’ in apology letter to Apalachee community

©2024 Cox Media Group