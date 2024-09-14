Atlanta-based Home Depot paying out nearly $2M for overcharging customers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Atlanta-based Home Depot has settled a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles County, California that alleged they were overcharging customers and had false advertising.
The company will pay out $1,977,251 to settle the lawsuit, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced.
The lawsuit claimed that Home Depot charged customers more than the lowest advertised or posted price. When customers got to the registers, the items rang up for a higher price than what was on the item.
While the company didn’t admit any wrongdoing, they agreed to settle the case.
They will have to pay $1,700,000 in penalties. The additional $277,251 covers investigation costs and restitution.
The settlement also requires Home Depot to start a price accuracy program, add more audits and training and will not allow them to increase prices on weekdays.
