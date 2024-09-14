Atlanta-based Home Depot paying out nearly $2M for overcharging customers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Atlanta-based Home Depot has settled a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles County, California that alleged they were overcharging customers and had false advertising.

The company will pay out $1,977,251 to settle the lawsuit, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The lawsuit claimed that Home Depot charged customers more than the lowest advertised or posted price. When customers got to the registers, the items rang up for a higher price than what was on the item.

While the company didn’t admit any wrongdoing, they agreed to settle the case.

TRENDING STORIES:

They will have to pay $1,700,000 in penalties. The additional $277,251 covers investigation costs and restitution.

The settlement also requires Home Depot to start a price accuracy program, add more audits and training and will not allow them to increase prices on weekdays.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Home Depot employee gave Cobb contractors stolen merchandise in exchange for $18k, warrants show

©2024 Cox Media Group