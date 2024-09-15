Atlanta man tosses large trash bag out car window. It was anything but garbage

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two Atlanta men were arrested after deputies said they tossed more than garbage out of a car window.

Last Wednesday, Washington County deputies were patrolling near Davisboro when they spotted a suspicious car stopped in the middle of the highway. This highway is close to Washington State Prison.

While watching the car for some time, officials said the passenger, Byron Gearing, 45, of Atlanta, tossed a large trash bag out the window.

As Washington County deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver, Demarcus Morgan, 27, of Atlanta, refused to pull over.

After a short chase, the deputy was able to stop the car. During the investigation, deputies learned the trash bag contained a large amount of drugs and other prohibited items.

Authorities arrested Gearing and Morgan.

Gearing was charged with the following:

Two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Trafficking methamphetamine

Trading with inmates without the consent of the warden

Morgan was charged with the following:

Trading with inmates without the consent of the warden

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Fleeing or attempting to elude police

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Speeding

Reckless driving

Two counts of stop sign violation

Failure to use a turn signal

Failure to maintain lane

“Our team is committed to staying vigilant and proactive in our efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our community, always ready to respond and protect,” the sheriff’s office said.

