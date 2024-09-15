A GA cab driver was shot to death during his first shift on the job. His killer was 16 years old

COLUMBUS, Ga. — After nearly three years, a Georgia murder case has been solved.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On March 25, 2021, Paul Lokey was murdered in Columbus.

According to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office, Lokey had just begun working as a cab driver days before.

The day of his murder was his first shift driving on his own after finishing a few training shifts.

That morning, three people got into his cab, including then-16-year-old Javeon Stephens, the DA’s office said.

After driving less than a mile, Lokey was shot from the passenger side in the back. Officials said after Lokey was shot, he lost control of his cab and crashed into a fire hydrant. He later died, from the gunshot wound.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Columbus Police Department arrested Stephens and others in connection to Lokey’s murder.

Newton County District Attorney Randy McGinley handled the prosecution of this case after a former district attorney had a legal conflict.

Before jury selection on Monday, Stephens told the court that he wanted to plead guilty.

Stephens came back into the courtroom and pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Stephens will be sentenced on Sept. 27. He remains in custody.

“Because sentencing is still pending, as well as charges against another defendant, the State cannot comment further,” District Attorney Randy McGinley said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta woman says criminals cleared out her bank account right after her bonus was deposited

©2024 Cox Media Group