Trump’s campaign says former president is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity in Fla.

By The Associated Press

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Donald Trump’s campaign says he is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity Sunday afternoon in Florida.

The campaign did not immediately provide any additional details.

The news comes roughly two months after the Republican presidential nominee was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Campaign communications director Steven Cheung says Trump was safe.

