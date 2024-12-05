Dramatic video shows Gwinnett takedown of SC suspect wanted for shooting his 1-year-old, 2 others

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police captured a man wanted in South Carolina for a triple shooting that included a one-year-old child, ending a police chase in dramatic fashion.

Emmanuel Williams, 20, was arrested at Sugarloaf Parkway and Duluth Highway last Wednesday night after an officer struck his vehicle during an attempted PIT maneuver during a police pursuit.

“We were ready and we were looking for this guy,” said Gwinnett County Cpl. Juan Madiedo.

Police located Williams’ black car using the county’s extensive camera network once they received information the South Carolina man was in the area.

Officers ultimately stopped the vehicle with a crash.

“He needed to be stopped, so that’s what our officers did,” Madiedo said.

Williams, who fled after allegedly shooting his girlfriend, her mother, and his 1-year-old child in Seneca, South Carolina, was tracked to Gwinnett County after police received cell phone location data.

“We received some ping information off a cell phone number that shows where he was heading,” said Seneca Police Chief Casey Bowling.

“This was a very violent crime, a horrific incident,” Bowling added, noting that the shootings occurred just hours before the chase.

Williams faces 11 charges in Georgia, including felony fleeing, and four counts of attempted murder in South Carolina.

Police say coordination between agencies was critical in bringing the suspect to justice.

Thankfully, police say the victims in the case are all recovering. No motive has been released.

