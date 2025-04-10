Flights carrying lawmakers clipped one another on D.C. airport runway

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The wings of two American Airlines flights struck one another at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. on Thursday afternoon.

The airline said a flight heading to Charleston International Airport in South Carolina was taxiing down the runway at 12:45 p.m. when it made contact with a plane getting ready to leave for John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Only the winglets of both planes were damaged, the airline confirmed. Both planes are being inspected by maintenance teams.

The flight heading to South Carolina had 76 passengers and four crew members on board. The New York-bound flight had four crew members and 67 passengers, including U.S. Representatives from New York Nick LaLota and Grace Meng. It’s unclear if any other lawmakers were on board.

Serving in Congress has come with some once in a lifetime experiences… like just now while stationary on the runway at DCA, another plane just bumped into our wing. Heading back to the gate, but thankfully everyone is ok! (And ⁦@RepGraceMeng⁩ is handing out grapes!) pic.twitter.com/bOo1JNXZDh — Congressman Nick LaLota (@RepLaLota) April 10, 2025

RELATED STORIES:

No injuries were reported, American Airlines confirmed.

“Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience,” an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group