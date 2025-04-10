National

Flights carrying lawmakers clipped one another on D.C. airport runway

By WSBTV.com News Staff
American Airlines Boeing 737-800
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The wings of two American Airlines flights struck one another at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. on Thursday afternoon.

The airline said a flight heading to Charleston International Airport in South Carolina was taxiing down the runway at 12:45 p.m. when it made contact with a plane getting ready to leave for John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Only the winglets of both planes were damaged, the airline confirmed. Both planes are being inspected by maintenance teams.

The flight heading to South Carolina had 76 passengers and four crew members on board. The New York-bound flight had four crew members and 67 passengers, including U.S. Representatives from New York Nick LaLota and Grace Meng. It’s unclear if any other lawmakers were on board.

No injuries were reported, American Airlines confirmed.

“Safety is our top priority, and we apologize to our customers for their experience,” an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement.

