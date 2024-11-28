Attempted murder suspect wanted in SC arrested in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An attempted murder suspect who escaped to Georgia is being extradited back to South Carolina.

Emmauel Onious Williams was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Seneca, SC.

Senaco police said around 6 p.m., possible shots were fired at the Greenfield apartment complex. When they arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

Those three victims were airlifted to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital. Their ages and identities were not released.

During the investigations, Williams was identified as the suspect. He was found in Gwinnett County just two hours after the shooting, according to police.

Williams is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on charges. He’s also on hold for Seneca Police Department for three counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with information about the case can call the SPD at 864-885-2718.

