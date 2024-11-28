Thanksgiving forecast: Strong cold front with rain and storms moving through this morning

This Thanksgiving morning, be aware of some big weather changes heading through the metro area.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a line of rain and storms moving through early Thursday morning.
Monahan said there’s a strong cold front moving through the area this morning with a risk for isolated strong or severe storms, mainly south and west of Atlanta.
He said there is also a chance for storms to become strong to severe, with the main storm trheats damaging wind gusts and even a brief, spin-up tornadow.
Here’s what to know for the day ahead:
- Storm threats: damaging wind gusts; a brief, spin-up tornado is possible
- Storm threat should clear most of metro Atlanta by 7 a.m. and exit our viewing area by 10 a.m.
- Turning breezy and cooler this afternoon
- Coldest air of the season moves in this weekend with lows around freezing and highs near 50
- Even colder early next week
