Thanksgiving forecast: Strong cold front with rain and storms moving through this morning

This Thanksgiving morning, be aware of some big weather changes heading through the metro area.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking a line of rain and storms moving through early Thursday morning.

Monahan said there’s a strong cold front moving through the area this morning with a risk for isolated strong or severe storms, mainly south and west of Atlanta.

He said there is also a chance for storms to become strong to severe, with the main storm trheats damaging wind gusts and even a brief, spin-up tornadow.

Here’s what to know for the day ahead:

Storm threats: damaging wind gusts; a brief, spin-up tornado is possible

Storm threat should clear most of metro Atlanta by 7 a.m. and exit our viewing area by 10 a.m.

Turning breezy and cooler this afternoon

Coldest air of the season moves in this weekend with lows around freezing and highs near 50

Even colder early next week

