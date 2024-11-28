Stowaway found on Delta flight just before landing in Paris

NEW YORK, N.Y. — A stowaway was found on board a Delta Air Lines flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport shortly before landing in Paris.

According to WABC, a woman snuck her way onto Delta Flight 264 that left JFK for Charles de Gaulle Airport just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The TSA confirmed to WABC that a person without a boarding pass was able to get onto the airplane on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

“TSA can confirm that an individual without a boarding pass completed the airport security screening without any prohibited items. The individual bypassed two identity verification and boarding status stations and was able to board the aircraft,” TSA said in a statement.

WABC reports that a flight attendant eventually noticed the woman was spending unusual amounts of time in the bathroom.

Delta also released a statement to WABC saying safety and security of their passengers are their highest priorities.

“Nothing is of greater importance than matters of safety and security. That’s why Delta is conducting an exhaustive investigation of what may have occurred and will work collaboratively with other aviation stakeholders and law enforcement to that end,” Delta said in a statement.

This isn’t the only flight from Atlanta-based Delta at Charles de Gaulle Airport that faced challenges in the last 24 hours.

A flight leaving Paris and heading to Atlanta on Wednesday morning had to divert to Dublin for an “unruly passenger.”

Video from the airport shows a man being escorted off the plane in handcuffs and into a van An Garda Síochána, Ireland’s National Police Service.

After that passenger was taken into custody, the plane took off once again and landed safely in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

