Falcons rookie, former UGA star Zachariah Branch charges dropped, attorney says

ATHENS, Ga. — The attorney for a former University of Georgia football star and Atlanta Falcons rookie says his charges have been dropped.

In a statement to ESPN, Zachariah Branch’s attorney, Kim Stephens, said state prosecutors reviewed evidence and dismissed the charges.

“Zachariah cooperated fully with law enforcement and did not commit a crime on the night of his arrest and never should have been arrested,” Stephens said in the statement. “We are glad this matter is over and that Mr. Branch’s excellent reputation and good name [are] restored.”

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Branch, 22, was arrested in April just a few hours after UGA’s annual G-Day spring game by Athens-Clarke County police.

Police say that as the downtown establishments were closing in Athens, he was told to disperse and didn’t comply. He had been charged with obstruction and obstructing a public sidewalk.

The wide receiver was third round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons just a few days after his arrest.

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