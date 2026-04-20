Former UGA player arrested after hours in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke Police Dept. confirmed Sunday night that a former University of Georgia football player was arrested early Sunday.
Zacariah Branch was charged with obstruction and obstructing a public sidewalk.
Police said the arrest happened at 12:20 a.m. as the downtown establishments were closing in Athens. He was told to disperse and didn’t comply.
Branch is expected to be selected in the second round in the NFL Draft in a few days.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- 8 children between the ages of 1 and 14 are dead after a mass shooting in Louisiana, police say
- 4 Georgia State Patrol troopers fired for trying to get paid for injuries during chases
- 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a highway ramp
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group