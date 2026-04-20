Former UGA player arrested after hours in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke Police Dept. confirmed Sunday night that a former University of Georgia football player was arrested early Sunday.

Zacariah Branch was charged with obstruction and obstructing a public sidewalk.

Police said the arrest happened at 12:20 a.m. as the downtown establishments were closing in Athens. He was told to disperse and didn’t comply.

Branch is expected to be selected in the second round in the NFL Draft in a few days.

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