University of Georgia

Former UGA player arrested after hours in Athens

2026 NFL Scouting Combine INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: Zachariah Branch of the Georgia Bulldogs speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke Police Dept. confirmed Sunday night that a former University of Georgia football player was arrested early Sunday.

Zacariah Branch was charged with obstruction and obstructing a public sidewalk.

Police said the arrest happened at 12:20 a.m. as the downtown establishments were closing in Athens. He was told to disperse and didn’t comply.

Branch is expected to be selected in the second round in the NFL Draft in a few days.

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